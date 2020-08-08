The national cross-sectoral agricultural surveillance initiative iMapPESTS has deployed a second mobile surveillance unit, Sentinel 2, in Langhorne Creek.

Sentinel 2 will be trialled in-field in a crop of brussels sprouts. However, the network of traps will be reporting the presence of airborne pests and diseases that are also relevant to grapegrowing in the region.

Sentinel 2 (pictured), like the prototype Sentinel, features several suction traps on board, including two high volume air samplers to trap airborne spores, a two-metre insect trap and a six-metre insect trap. A network of smart lure trap devices is stationed close by, targeting light brown apple moth and diamondback moth.

Downstream diagnostics analyses by SARDI’s Molecular Diagnostic Centre will be targeting cross-industry high priority airborne plant pathogens, such as Botrytis cinerea, Sclerotinia sclerotiorum, Didymella pinodes, Leptosphaeria maculans, Zymoseptoria tritici, and researching the development of diagnostic qPCR assays for powdery mildew (Erysiphe nectator), and eutypa/botryosphaeria species associated with grapevine trunk diseases. The pest and pathogen data is then married to corresponding environmental data from the time of trapping and shared via the iMapPESTS website at www.imappests.com.au/langhornecreektrial.

iMapPESTS Sentinel 2 deployed next to crop of Brussels sprouts in Langhorne Creek

The unit will be stationed in the region until the end of August, before moving into the Adelaide Hills for early spring.

The prototype Sentinel will be deployed for its second trial in the Barossa in October. Visit the website (imappests.com.au) for information on when and where you can see a ‘show ‘n’ tell’ of the Sentinels in action as they are deployed across a variety of growing regions in the coming months.

The Sentinels are a state-of-the-art mobile surveillance unit and a key output of the multimillion-dollar, cross industry iMapPESTS investment led by Hort Innovation, through funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment as part of its Rural R&D for Profit program, as well as support from 16 partner organisations including Wine Australia.

For more information, please contact Shakira Johnson (Engagement & Adoption for iMapPESTS) at shakira.johnson@ausveg.com.au or visit the website, imappests.com.au.