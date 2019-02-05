Strong value growth for the wine sector as demand exceeds supply for Australian wine

Wine Australia’s Australian Wine: Production, Sales and Inventory report 2017–18, released today, shows that Australian wine production was 1.29 billion litres (143 million 9-litre case equivalents) and total Australian wine sales were 1.35 billion litres (150 million cases).

Strong growth in exports and stable domestic demand saw total sales increase by just under 8 million cases (6 per cent) compared with the previous year, while a smaller grape crush in 2018 led to a decrease in wine production of 10 million cases (7 per cent).

Wine production was 7 per cent below the 2016–17 figure, but 6 per cent above the long-term average. All the net reduction was in red varieties, with wine from white varieties increasing slightly overall (see Table 1).

Table 1: Wine production by colour (million litres)

2017 2018 Change Wine from red grapes 764 669 -12% Wine from white grapes 609 616 1% Total wine production 1374[1] 1285 -7%

Conversely, overall sales growth was almost entirely in red (and rosé) wine, which increased by 10 per cent to 737 million litres (82 million cases). For whites, a 4 per cent increase in exports to a record 307 million litres was offset by a decline of 4 per cent in domestic sales. Reds accounted for an estimated 55 per cent of total sales compared with 52 per cent of production.

Overall, exports grew by 10 per cent while domestic sales declined by 1 per cent, leading to an increase in the share of exports to 63 per cent of production (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Total sales volume by wine style

Shortfall in supply sees drawdown on stocks

Total Australian wine inventory at 30 June 2018 is estimated to be 1.88 billion litres, and to have decreased by 94 million litres (5 per cent) compared with the previous year.

The shortfall between production and sales was 63 million litres (7 million cases), the largest gap since 2010–11, and led to a fall in inventory levels for the first time since then (see Figure 2). Inventory as at 30 June 2018 is estimated to be 1.88 billion litres, and to have decreased by 94 million litres (5 per cent)[2]. Stock-to-sales ratios (SSR) fell accordingly for reds and whites, with the SSR for red wine decreasing to 1.34, well below the 10-year average of 1.63, while the SSR for white wine decreased to 1.40, still slightly above the long-term average of 1.31.

Figure 2: Production, sales and inventory for Australian wine – historical