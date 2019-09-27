Growing Wine Exports workshops are Tasmania-bound

Tasmanian wine businesses looking to grow their wine exports are being offered new tools, insights and strategies to solidify wine sales in target markets.

Wine Australia has partnered with Hydra Consulting to deliver the ‘Growing Wine Exports’ program as part of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package).

The Launceston and Hobart ‘Export Ready’ sessions (8 and 10 October, respectively) will offer participants a strategic approach to developing their brand story, establishing market suitability and maximising their success in market.

The subsequent ‘Export Plan’ workshop in Hobart (14–15 November) will then take a deeper look at the learnings from the one-day session for businesses wanting to refine their export plan and target commercial/growth opportunities in market.

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Andreas Clark said, ‘The $50m Package has enabled Wine Australia to invest in export market intelligence, tools, calculators and case studies, and deliver heavily subsidised workshops that are completely hands-on; focus on individual business circumstances and help all wine businesses drive sales and profit growth.

‘In 2018, 13 per cent of the volume and 36 per cent of the value of wine consumed around the globe was premium wine, according to International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) data.

‘This growing trend towards premiumisation is extremely positive for the sector and, with the value of Tasmanian wine sold in Australia averaging more than $20 a bottle, the Tasmanian wine sector is perfectly positioned to take advantage of these export opportunities’, he said.

Hydra Consulting Marketing Director Dr Darren Oemcke said, ‘Growing Wine Exports is the largest export education program the Australian wine sector has ever undertaken and the response to the workshops to date has been fantastic.

‘The program offers a hands-on learning approach, a toolkit of more than 20 wine export resources developed exclusively for the program, post-training support, including online Q&A and support videos and a hands-on demonstration of the newly developed “Market Explorer” tool,’ he said.

Having attended both the ‘Export Ready’ session and the ‘Export Plan’ workshop, Nick Price of Price’s Wine said, ‘If I were to try and figure all of this stuff out by myself it would take months or years of my own time.’

Tasmanian businesses looking to register for the workshops can do so at www.wineaustralia.com/growingwineexports