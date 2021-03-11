The Brexit transition period ended on 1 January 2021 and there is now a customs border between the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU), including Northern Ireland.

Wine destined to be sold in both the UK and the remaining 27 EU states is now effectively being sold in two different markets.

This has an impact on certification and labelling requirements for Australian wine sold in and/or exported to the UK.

Import certification

Exporting wine from Australia into the UK

VI-1 certificates issued by Wine Australia continues to be required for wine exported to Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) and the EU.

There will be no change to the requirements for wine imported into Great Britain from Australia from 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2022.

Until 30 September 2022, Great Britain will continue to accept EU VI-1 certificates for wine imported to Great Britain.

At this stage, it is the intention that after that date, UK VI-1 certificates will be required. Wine Australia will be able to issue UK VI-1 certificates after that date.

There are some situations where you do not need a VI-1 to export wine. Check exemptions to the VI-1.

Exporting wine from Great Britain to the EU

Consignments of wine exported from Great Britain to the EU are subject to EU third country requirements for wine, which include having an EU VI-1 certificate.

The UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) is the body that is responsible for issuing VI-1s in the UK. Refer to Wine Australia’s UK Export Market Guide for full details.

Exporting wine from Great Britain to Northern Ireland

VI-1 certificates will be required from 1 April 2021 for wine exported from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Refer to Wine Australia's UK Export Market Guide for further detail.

Labelling

You can continue to use the name and address of an importer, or bottler in the case of bulk wine imports, based in the EU, Great Britain or Northern Ireland on the label for bottles of wine marketed in Great Britain until 30 September 2022.

From 1 October 2022, wine marketed in Great Britain must be labelled with the name and address of an importer or bottler located within the UK.

You should avoid listing a UK and an EU importer on labels concurrently as the EU has suggested that such labelling will not be acceptable.